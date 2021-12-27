why Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [KTTA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.25

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [NASDAQ: KTTA] jumped around 0.54 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.01 at the close of the session, up 36.73%. The company report on December 21, 2021 that Pasithea Therapeutics Opens Second Ketamine Therapy Clinic in the United Kingdom.

— Expanding Pasithea Clinics footprint in London –.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) (“Pasithea” or the “Company”), a novel biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Pasithea Clinics, has opened its second London clinic in Marylebone offering intravenous (“IV”) ketamine therapy to patients suffering from treatment-resistant mental health issues. The Company opened its first U.K. clinic in Knightsbridge in October 2021.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.71M shares, KTTA reached a trading volume of 98539028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [KTTA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is set at 0.60 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13.

How has KTTA stock performed recently?

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [KTTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.84.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.41 for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [KTTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.66, while it was recorded at 1.60 for the last single week of trading.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [KTTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 39.80 and a Current Ratio set at 39.80.

Insider trade positions for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [KTTA]

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.90% of KTTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KTTA stocks are: KEPOS CAPITAL LP with ownership of 400,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 11.40% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 10,440 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21000.0 in KTTA stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $7000.0 in KTTA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [NASDAQ:KTTA] by around 415,564 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 415,564 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KTTA stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 415,564 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.