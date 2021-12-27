Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Crocs Inc. [CROX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Crocs Inc. [NASDAQ: CROX] traded at a low on 12/23/21, posting a -11.63 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $123.53. The company report on December 23, 2021 that Crocs, Inc. to Acquire Casual Footwear Brand HEYDUDE™.

Creating A Leader in Global Casual Footwear.

Transaction Expected to be Immediately Accretive to 2022 Revenue Growth, Operating Margin and Earnings.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9532902 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Crocs Inc. stands at 6.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.41%.

The market cap for CROX stock reached $8.23 billion, with 62.03 million shares outstanding and 57.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, CROX reached a trading volume of 9532902 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Crocs Inc. [CROX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CROX shares is $193.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CROX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Crocs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $125 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Crocs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $132 to $152, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on CROX stock. On April 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CROX shares from 91 to 125.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crocs Inc. is set at 8.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for CROX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for CROX in the course of the last twelve months was 19.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has CROX stock performed recently?

Crocs Inc. [CROX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.49. With this latest performance, CROX shares dropped by -27.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CROX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.96 for Crocs Inc. [CROX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 160.12, while it was recorded at 133.97 for the last single week of trading, and 126.53 for the last 200 days.

Crocs Inc. [CROX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crocs Inc. [CROX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.24 and a Gross Margin at +52.69. Crocs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.57.

Return on Total Capital for CROX is now 40.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 57.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 148.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 33.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crocs Inc. [CROX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.50. Additionally, CROX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crocs Inc. [CROX] managed to generate an average of $68,013 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.49.Crocs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Crocs Inc. [CROX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Crocs Inc. posted 1.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CROX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crocs Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Crocs Inc. [CROX]

There are presently around $6,927 million, or 97.10% of CROX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CROX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,991,185, which is approximately -13.375% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,660,895 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $822.82 million in CROX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $735.31 million in CROX stock with ownership of nearly -6.269% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crocs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 189 institutional holders increased their position in Crocs Inc. [NASDAQ:CROX] by around 5,299,995 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 8,048,604 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 42,724,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,072,920 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CROX stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,639,162 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 683,778 shares during the same period.