Wall Street Analyst Initiated Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.83% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.19%. The company report on December 26, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Robinhood Markets, Inc. with Losses of $500,000 to Contact the Firm.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Robinhood Markets, Inc. (Robinhood or the Company) (NASDAQ:HOOD) for violations of the federal securities laws.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Investors who purchased the Company’s shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Companys initial public offering conducted in July 2021 (the IPO), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 15, 2022.

The one-year Robinhood Markets Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.63. The average equity rating for HOOD stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.80 billion, with 638.17 million shares outstanding and 543.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.38M shares, HOOD stock reached a trading volume of 13036616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $41.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $40 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Robinhood Markets Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $35, while Atlantic Equities kept a Neutral rating on HOOD stock. On October 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for HOOD shares from 55 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.40.

HOOD Stock Performance Analysis:

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.19.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.67 for Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.13, while it was recorded at 18.67 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Robinhood Markets Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.44 and a Gross Margin at +50.51. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.30.

Return on Total Capital for HOOD is now 0.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.98. Additionally, HOOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Robinhood Markets Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,589 million, or 68.20% of HOOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 74,818,398, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; INDEX VENTURE ASSOCIATES VI LTD, holding 72,339,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 billion in HOOD stocks shares; and GALILEO (PTC) LTD, currently with $1.1 billion in HOOD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Robinhood Markets Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ:HOOD] by around 401,542,887 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 401,542,887 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOOD stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 401,542,887 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.