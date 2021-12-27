Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] Is Currently 0.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SIRI] jumped around 0.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $6.43 at the close of the session, up 0.78%. The company report on December 20, 2021 that SiriusXM Signs Exclusive Deal With Tom Segura and Christina P’s YMH Studios, Creators of Your Mom’s House Podcast.

Agreement brings YMH production team to Stitcher, and provides resources to develop new content across SiriusXM platforms.

SXM Media, SiriusXM’s combined sales organization, will have exclusive global ad sales rights for YMH Studios’ acclaimed podcasts.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock is now 0.94% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SIRI Stock saw the intraday high of $6.45 and lowest of $6.39 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.14, which means current price is +11.83% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 16.59M shares, SIRI reached a trading volume of 10778372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $7.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $8 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on SIRI stock. On January 28, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SIRI shares from 7.50 to 7.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 19.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has SIRI stock performed recently?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.42. With this latest performance, SIRI shares gained by 3.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.57 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.27, while it was recorded at 6.39 for the last single week of trading, and 6.26 for the last 200 days.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.16 and a Gross Margin at +44.15. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.63.

Return on Total Capital for SIRI is now 26.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.85. Additionally, SIRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 134.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 86.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] managed to generate an average of $22,878 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 600.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. go to 10.80%.

Insider trade positions for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]

There are presently around $3,348 million, or 13.30% of SIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 77,004,971, which is approximately -4.409% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 68,025,360 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $437.4 million in SIRI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $280.73 million in SIRI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 268 institutional holders increased their position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SIRI] by around 39,209,046 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 80,196,819 shares, while 184 investors held positions by with 401,318,765 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 520,724,630 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIRI stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,681,433 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 32,460,726 shares during the same period.