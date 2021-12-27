Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] Revenue clocked in at $4.07 billion, down -74.56% YTD: What’s Next?

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] gained 2.14% or 0.81 points to close at $38.59 with a heavy trading volume of 17093654 shares. The company report on December 24, 2021 that INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Peloton Interactive, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Peloton Interactive, Inc. (“Peloton” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:PTON) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company’s securities between December 9, 2020 and November 4, 2021, inclusive (the ”Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before January 18, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $37.42, the shares rose to $38.81 and dropped to $35.901, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PTON points out that the company has recorded -68.24% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 14.75M shares, PTON reached to a volume of 17093654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $74.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $112 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Peloton Interactive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $76, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on PTON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc. is set at 3.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89.

Trading performance analysis for PTON stock

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.06. With this latest performance, PTON shares dropped by -10.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.56 for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.21, while it was recorded at 39.34 for the last single week of trading, and 95.09 for the last 200 days.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Peloton Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Peloton Interactive Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTON.

An analysis of insider ownership at Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]

There are presently around $9,000 million, or 78.50% of PTON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 28,189,031, which is approximately 39.164% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,293,390 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $860.3 million in PTON stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $580.64 million in PTON stock with ownership of nearly -1.251% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peloton Interactive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 313 institutional holders increased their position in Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON] by around 37,126,827 shares. Additionally, 327 investors decreased positions by around 21,250,407 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 174,848,012 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,225,246 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTON stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,113,863 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 5,800,526 shares during the same period.