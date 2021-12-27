Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] moved up 19.70: Why It’s Important

Nxt-ID Inc. [NASDAQ: NXTD] price surged by 19.70 percent to reach at $0.66. The company report on December 15, 2021 that NXT-ID Awarded a U.S. General Services Administration Contract to Distribute Personal Emergency Response Systems to Federal, State and Local Government Purchasers.

While available now for low or no cost to veterans through the Veterans Health Administration, new contract extends reach to more government buyers.

NXT-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) announces it has been awarded a U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) contract to bring its personal emergency response systems (PERS) to federal, state and local government purchasers as of Q3 2021. NXT-ID will now be able to distribute their life-saving technology directly to long-term partners like the Veterans Health Administration and to other government agencies to help more people feel safe and secure at an affordable price.

A sum of 12421582 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.83M shares. Nxt-ID Inc. shares reached a high of $4.3334 and dropped to a low of $3.03 until finishing in the latest session at $4.01.

The average equity rating for NXTD stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nxt-ID Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2017, representing the official price target for Nxt-ID Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $5.75, while Northland Capital kept a Outperform rating on NXTD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nxt-ID Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15.

NXTD Stock Performance Analysis:

Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.89. With this latest performance, NXTD shares gained by 51.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.56 for Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.17, while it was recorded at 3.03 for the last single week of trading, and 7.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nxt-ID Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.12 and a Gross Margin at +65.01. Nxt-ID Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.04.

Return on Total Capital for NXTD is now -2.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.39. Additionally, NXTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] managed to generate an average of -$150,789 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 132.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Nxt-ID Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

NXTD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nxt-ID Inc. posted -0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXTD.

Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 22.80% of NXTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXTD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 198,905, which is approximately 4.617% of the company’s market cap and around 12.65% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 112,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.45 million in NXTD stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.43 million in NXTD stock with ownership of nearly 47.441% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nxt-ID Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Nxt-ID Inc. [NASDAQ:NXTD] by around 438,342 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 33,303 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 320,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 791,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXTD stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 134,956 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 24,844 shares during the same period.