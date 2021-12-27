Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] moved up 0.61: Why It’s Important

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: METX] gained 0.61% or 0.0 points to close at $0.26 with a heavy trading volume of 20657249 shares. The company report on December 22, 2021 that Meten Holding Group Ltd. to Establish Joint Venture with Industry Experts to Create a Cryptocurrency Mining Company.

The joint venture will engage in the R&D, production and sales of cryptocurrency mining equipment.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (“Meten Holding Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: METX), one of the leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service providers in China, announced that it had entered into an agreement (the “Agreement”) on December 20, 2021 with industry experts to establish a joint venture specializing in the research and development (“R&D”), production, and sales of cryptocurrency mining equipment.

It opened the trading session at $0.2727, the shares rose to $0.2758 and dropped to $0.2612, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for METX points out that the company has recorded -73.40% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 95.14M shares, METX reached to a volume of 20657249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for METX shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on METX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meten Holding Group Ltd. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for METX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69.

Trading performance analysis for METX stock

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, METX shares dropped by -26.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for METX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.47 for Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3967, while it was recorded at 0.2612 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9167 for the last 200 days.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.68 and a Gross Margin at +30.49. Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.82.

Additionally, METX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 536.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] managed to generate an average of -$16,927 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.80% of METX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of METX stocks are: AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT US, INC. with ownership of 511,112, which is approximately -1.709% of the company’s market cap and around 17.94% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 469,347 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in METX stocks shares; and BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $91000.0 in METX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meten Holding Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Meten Holding Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:METX] by around 758,246 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 1,670,461 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 773,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,655,543 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. METX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 427,280 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,102,058 shares during the same period.