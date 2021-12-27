Market cap of Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] reaches 31.83M – now what?

Molecular Data Inc. [NASDAQ: MKD] loss -0.78% on the last trading session, reaching $0.23 price per share at the time. The company report on December 14, 2021 that MKD sets its eyes on supercomputing in North America.

Molecular Data Inc. (“Molecular Data” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MKD), a leading technology-driven platform in China’s chemical industry, announced that the Company has entered an agreement to form a Joint Venture to build supercomputing clusters in North America. The new Joint Venture plans to construct two plants in the USA and start operating on one plant in the next two months in the initial phase. The Company expects to add 13MW in the initial phase. The new business line is expected to generate approximately US$5 million in revenue and US$4 million in gross profit.

The Company has made a strategic decision to develop blockchain technologies to add on to its chemical platform infrastructure given the rising needs for Digital factories and Smart manufacturing. This is a critical migration into Industrial Metaverse from Industrial Internet. Industrial Metaverse can solve the pain points of enterprises and aid in their digital transformation.”.

Molecular Data Inc. represents 116.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $31.83 million with the latest information. MKD stock price has been found in the range of $0.22 to $0.232.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.17M shares, MKD reached a trading volume of 8802677 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Molecular Data Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for MKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for MKD stock

Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.95. With this latest performance, MKD shares dropped by -21.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.71 for Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3063, while it was recorded at 0.2320 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6321 for the last 200 days.

Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.36 and a Gross Margin at -0.13. Molecular Data Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.32.

Additionally, MKD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 137.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] managed to generate an average of -$251,431 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 12.55.Molecular Data Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]

There are presently around $2 million, or 5.50% of MKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MKD stocks are: TB ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LTD. with ownership of 5,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.08% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,486,842 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.34 million in MKD stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $6000.0 in MKD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Molecular Data Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Molecular Data Inc. [NASDAQ:MKD] by around 1,562,936 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 370,548 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 4,680,634 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,614,118 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MKD stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,559,949 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 370,548 shares during the same period.