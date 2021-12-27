Market cap of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC] reaches 125.85M – now what?

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: ENSC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.79% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 56.57%. The company report on December 15, 2021 that Ensysce Biosciences Announces First Patients Enrolled in Phase 1 Study of PF614-MPAR™, its unique technology platform to provide opioid overdose protection.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENSC, OTC: ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company with novel technology platforms that may provide new hope for those in severe pain, announced that the first patients have been enrolled in the Phase 1 study of PF614-MPARTM, the first product utilizing the Company’s MPARTM platform designed to reduce opioid overdose.

Designed to provide safety and pharmacokinetic data on the combination of PF614 and nafamostat, the study ‘Single-Dose Study to Evaluate the Pharmacokinetics of oxycodone and PF614, when PF614 Solution is Co-Administered with Nafamostat, as an Immediate-Release Solution and/or Extended-Release (ER) Capsule Formulations in Healthy Subjects’, is being conducted by Dr. Maria Bermudez MD, at Quotient Sciences.

Over the last 12 months, ENSC stock dropped by -54.21%.

The market cap for the stock reached $125.85 million, with 6.22 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.81M shares, ENSC stock reached a trading volume of 56631767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.97 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

ENSC Stock Performance Analysis:

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 56.57. With this latest performance, ENSC shares gained by 212.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.23 for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.46, while it was recorded at 3.81 for the last single week of trading, and 7.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ensysce Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ENSC is now -1.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.12.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16 million, or 14.50% of ENSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENSC stocks are: HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,462,500, which is approximately -28.881% of the company’s market cap and around 33.90% of the total institutional ownership; STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP, holding 323,342 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.66 million in ENSC stocks shares; and FOUNDERS FUND ILL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.73 million in ENSC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ensysce Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:ENSC] by around 658,762 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 1,025,027 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,471,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,155,375 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENSC stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 658,762 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,212 shares during the same period.