Market cap of Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI] reaches 121.82M – now what?

Biofrontera Inc. [NASDAQ: BFRI] traded at a high on 12/23/21, posting a 25.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.17. The company report on December 13, 2021 that Biofrontera Inc. Announces Enrollment of First Subject in Phase 2b Clinical Trial Evaluating Ameluz® + BF-RhodoLED® in Moderate-to-Severe Acne.

Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announced that the first subject has been enrolled in the Phase 2b study performed by Biofrontera Bioscience GmbH to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Ameluz® in combination with the red-light lamp BF-RhodoLED® for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne with photodynamic therapy (Ameluz®-PDT).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

“Ameluz®-PDT has the potential to improve treatment outcomes for millions of Americans with moderate-to-severe acne. This study is an important component of Biofrontera group’s clinical development strategy that aims to expand the FDA-label of our licensed product Ameluz®. The inclusion of additional indications aims at unlocking its full therapeutic and market potential in the US,” stated Erica Monaco, Chief Executive Officer of Biofrontera Inc.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 32453206 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Biofrontera Inc. stands at 31.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 35.33%.

The market cap for BFRI stock reached $121.82 million, with 9.25 million shares outstanding and 3.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.35M shares, BFRI reached a trading volume of 32453206 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biofrontera Inc. is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BFRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.41.

How has BFRI stock performed recently?

Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 90.87.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.42 for Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI]. The present Moving Average recorded at 9.88 for the last single week of trading.

Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.21 and a Gross Margin at +48.92. Biofrontera Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.29.

Return on Total Capital for BFRI is now -120.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -158.67.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Biofrontera Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.