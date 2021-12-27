Market cap of Aditxt Inc. [ADTX] reaches 28.40M – now what?

Aditxt Inc. [NASDAQ: ADTX] gained 8.94% on the last trading session, reaching $0.71 price per share at the time. The company report on December 13, 2021 that Aditxt, Inc. Signs Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Point-of-Care Diagnostic Technology Development Company.

The target holds an exclusive license in U.S. & Canada for at-home and in-office rapid antigen COVID-19 test.

EUA application for the COVID-19 rapid antigen test was submitted in September 2021.

Aditxt Inc. represents 17.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $28.40 million with the latest information. ADTX stock price has been found in the range of $0.6483 to $0.745.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, ADTX reached a trading volume of 24300385 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aditxt Inc. [ADTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADTX shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aditxt Inc. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

Trading performance analysis for ADTX stock

Aditxt Inc. [ADTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.59. With this latest performance, ADTX shares dropped by -31.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.20 for Aditxt Inc. [ADTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2762, while it was recorded at 0.6580 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1240 for the last 200 days.

Aditxt Inc. [ADTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ADTX is now -185.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -202.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -224.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -138.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aditxt Inc. [ADTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.35. Additionally, ADTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aditxt Inc. [ADTX] managed to generate an average of -$212,773 per employee.Aditxt Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Aditxt Inc. [ADTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aditxt Inc. posted -0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -55.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADTX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aditxt Inc. [ADTX]

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.50% of ADTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADTX stocks are: CVI HOLDINGS, LLC with ownership of 588,942, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 204,847 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in ADTX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.14 million in ADTX stock with ownership of nearly 118.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aditxt Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Aditxt Inc. [NASDAQ:ADTX] by around 921,474 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 81,074 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 461,510 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,464,058 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADTX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 748,007 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 3,354 shares during the same period.