Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] Stock trading around $1.39 per share: What’s Next?

Kaixin Auto Holdings [NASDAQ: KXIN] slipped around -0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.39 at the close of the session, down -1.42%. The company report on December 23, 2021 that Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Framework Agreement for Order of 10,000 Customized Electric Trucks.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (“Kaixin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KXIN) announces that it has reached a strategic partnership agreement with Beijing Shencheng Biotechnology Group Limited (“Shencheng”). Under the framework agreement, Shencheng agrees to purchase 10,000 customized new energy trucks from Kaixin over the next 5 years. The total value is around $250 million.

Shencheng is a well-known biotechnology company engaged in waste sorting and recycling in China. It plans to cooperate with local governments to implement waste disposal and resource reuse integration projects across China. Shencheng expects to purchase a large number of customized new energy trucks for its environmental protection and resource recycling projects in the next five years.

Kaixin Auto Holdings stock is now -62.73% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KXIN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.72 and lowest of $1.375 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.49, which means current price is +20.87% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, KXIN reached a trading volume of 22657102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kaixin Auto Holdings is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for KXIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.09.

How has KXIN stock performed recently?

Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.75. With this latest performance, KXIN shares dropped by -22.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KXIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.39 for Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8749, while it was recorded at 1.4680 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4185 for the last 200 days.

Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.87 and a Gross Margin at +3.02. Kaixin Auto Holdings’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.99.

Additionally, KXIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] managed to generate an average of -$155,971 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 50.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Kaixin Auto Holdings’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.30% of KXIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KXIN stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 100,497, which is approximately 158.746% of the company’s market cap and around 72.11% of the total institutional ownership; MINT TOWER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT B.V., holding 100,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in KXIN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $96000.0 in KXIN stock with ownership of nearly 117.515% of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Kaixin Auto Holdings [NASDAQ:KXIN] by around 209,679 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 204,633 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 45,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 460,278 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KXIN stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,160 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 204,061 shares during the same period.