Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] fell -23.53% so far this year. What now?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE: ITUB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.54% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.35%. The company report on December 10, 2021 that Material Fact: Payment of Interest on Capital.

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. announces to its stockholders that its Board of Directors approved, on this date, the payment of interest on capital in replacement of the monthly dividend for the year 2022, in the amount of R$0.01765 per share, with a 15% withholding income tax, resulting in net interest of R$0.015 per share, with the exception of any corporate stockholders that can prove they are exempt from such withholding, in accordance with the schedule below:.

Over the last 12 months, ITUB stock dropped by -24.40%. The one-year Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.39. The average equity rating for ITUB stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.47 billion, with 9.78 billion shares outstanding and 5.30 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 42.44M shares, ITUB stock reached a trading volume of 23355222 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITUB shares is $5.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITUB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITUB in the course of the last twelve months was 13.55.

ITUB Stock Performance Analysis:

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.35. With this latest performance, ITUB shares dropped by -4.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.56 for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.05, while it was recorded at 3.68 for the last single week of trading, and 5.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.25. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.84.

Return on Total Capital for ITUB is now 1.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 403.06. Additionally, ITUB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 163.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] managed to generate an average of $195,813 per employee.

ITUB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. go to 1.50%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,795 million, or 23.90% of ITUB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITUB stocks are: HARDING LOEVNER LP with ownership of 129,798,126, which is approximately -0.426% of the company’s market cap and around 52.10% of the total institutional ownership; SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, holding 115,953,491 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $433.67 million in ITUB stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $247.94 million in ITUB stock with ownership of nearly 13.277% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE:ITUB] by around 106,236,983 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 130,797,443 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 777,625,882 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,014,660,308 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITUB stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,433,808 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 40,323,434 shares during the same period.