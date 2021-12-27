InnovAge Holding Corp. [INNV] fell -78.06% so far this year. What now?

InnovAge Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: INNV] price plunged by -35.64 percent to reach at -$2.94. The company report on December 23, 2021 that InnovAge Announces Audit Sanctions In Colorado And Withdraws Guidance.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (the “Company” or “InnovAge”) (Nasdaq: INNV), an industry leader in providing comprehensive healthcare programs to frail dual-eligible seniors, announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has sanctioned the Company’s Colorado centers based on deficiencies detected in a focused audit.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

On December 22, 2021 InnovAge was notified that CMS had determined to suspend new enrollments at the Company’s Colorado centers based on deficiencies detected in an audit that was conducted earlier this year the final results which have not yet been disclosed to the company. CMS identified the following deficiencies including a failure:.

A sum of 14168588 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 556.52K shares. InnovAge Holding Corp. shares reached a high of $5.98 and dropped to a low of $3.46 until finishing in the latest session at $5.31.

The one-year INNV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.2. The average equity rating for INNV stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on InnovAge Holding Corp. [INNV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INNV shares is $8.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INNV stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for InnovAge Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for InnovAge Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $8, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on INNV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InnovAge Holding Corp. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for INNV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

INNV Stock Performance Analysis:

InnovAge Holding Corp. [INNV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.31. With this latest performance, INNV shares dropped by -34.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.79% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INNV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.80 for InnovAge Holding Corp. [INNV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.61, while it was recorded at 7.64 for the last single week of trading, and 16.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into InnovAge Holding Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and InnovAge Holding Corp. [INNV] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.37 and a Gross Margin at +25.37. InnovAge Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.90.

Return on Total Capital for INNV is now 2.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, InnovAge Holding Corp. [INNV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.66. Additionally, INNV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, InnovAge Holding Corp. [INNV] managed to generate an average of -$24,437 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.InnovAge Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

InnovAge Holding Corp. [INNV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $81 million, or 11.40% of INNV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INNV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,819,587, which is approximately 1.968% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,547,084 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.21 million in INNV stocks shares; and TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $8.18 million in INNV stock with ownership of nearly -1.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in InnovAge Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in InnovAge Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:INNV] by around 3,142,227 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 7,801,239 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 4,353,170 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,296,636 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INNV stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 714,525 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 4,558,487 shares during the same period.