HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] is 61.90% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: HIVE] traded at a high on 12/23/21, posting a 7.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.06. The company report on December 22, 2021 that HIVE Blockchain Provides Results from Shareholder Meeting, Review of 2021 Achievements and Corporate Update.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated February 2, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated January 27, 2021.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – December 22, 2021) – HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: HBF) (the “Company” or “HIVE”) is pleased to announce that all resolutions considered at its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders on December 21, 2021 were approved overwhelmingly by its shareholders. The Company is also providing a corporate update for its fiscal third quarter ending December 31, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8889109 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stands at 8.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.39%.

The market cap for HIVE stock reached $1.42 billion, with 381.98 million shares outstanding and 347.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.44M shares, HIVE reached a trading volume of 8889109 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has HIVE stock performed recently?

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.35. With this latest performance, HIVE shares dropped by -24.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.52 for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.60, while it was recorded at 2.76 for the last single week of trading, and 3.11 for the last 200 days.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.56 and a Gross Margin at +58.75. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +63.78.

Return on Total Capital for HIVE is now 34.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 48.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 56.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 42.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.97. Additionally, HIVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] managed to generate an average of $2,959,963 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.90 and a Current Ratio set at 14.90.

Insider trade positions for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]

Positions in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:HIVE] by around 32,623,691 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 12,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,636,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIVE stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,621,241 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.