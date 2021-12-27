For Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA], Analyst sees a rise to $7. What next?

Genocea Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GNCA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 19.71% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 28.40%. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Genocea to Present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation neoantigen immunotherapies, announced that Chip Clark, president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 17th at 1:20 PM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting the “Events and Presentations” tab of the investor relations section of the Genocea website at https://ir.genocea.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived for 90 days following the presentation.

Over the last 12 months, GNCA stock dropped by -53.37%. The one-year Genocea Biosciences Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 79.58. The average equity rating for GNCA stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $59.70 million, with 69.81 million shares outstanding and 52.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 181.34K shares, GNCA stock reached a trading volume of 11777375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNCA shares is $6.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNCA stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Genocea Biosciences Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genocea Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNCA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

GNCA Stock Performance Analysis:

Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.40. With this latest performance, GNCA shares dropped by -10.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.14 for Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4657, while it was recorded at 1.0325 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0328 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genocea Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA] shares currently have an operating margin of -3457.62. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3216.63.

Return on Total Capital for GNCA is now -120.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -142.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -256.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 265.80. Additionally, GNCA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 93.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA] managed to generate an average of -$607,139 per employee.Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

GNCA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genocea Biosciences Inc. posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNCA.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $42 million, or 60.90% of GNCA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNCA stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 10,376,936, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.46% of the total institutional ownership; AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 5,084,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.33 million in GNCA stocks shares; and BVF INC/IL, currently with $5.0 million in GNCA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Genocea Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GNCA] by around 489,673 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 401,726 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 33,119,216 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,010,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNCA stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,662 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 170,830 shares during the same period.