Evercore ISI slashes price target on Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares [GRAB] – find out why.

Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares [NASDAQ: GRAB] gained 0.14% on the last trading session, reaching $7.35 price per share at the time. The company report on December 2, 2021 that Grab to Celebrate Public Listing Milestone with Employees and Partners in First-Ever NASDAQ Opening Bell Ceremony in Southeast Asia.

Grab Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: GRAB) (“Grab”), a leading superapp in Southeast Asia1, is celebrating its milestone public listing with Grab employees, driver-, delivery- and merchant-partners in Nasdaq’s first-ever opening bell ceremony to be hosted in the region.

Anthony Tan and Tan Hooi Ling, co-founders of Grab, will be joined onstage in Singapore during the opening bell ceremony by representatives of the Grab driver-, delivery- and merchant-partner communities, who were on the frontlines transporting people, preparing as well as delivering food and essential goods, especially during critical stay-home pandemic periods. These Grab partners have tapped on the Grab platform to better leverage digital services to earn livelihoods and grow their businesses.

Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares represents 50.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $27.46 billion with the latest information. GRAB stock price has been found in the range of $7.26 to $7.38.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.10M shares, GRAB reached a trading volume of 13334588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares [GRAB]:

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares is set at 0.96 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for GRAB stock

Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares [GRAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.38. With this latest performance, GRAB shares dropped by -46.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.81. The present Moving Average recorded at 7.37 for the last single week of trading.

Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares [GRAB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares [GRAB] managed to generate an average of -$65,499,944 per employee.Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares [GRAB]

There are presently around $280 million, or 1.30% of GRAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRAB stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 9,471,016, which is approximately 8.675% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 7,764,550 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.07 million in GRAB stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $32.79 million in GRAB stock with ownership of nearly 19.162% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares [NASDAQ:GRAB] by around 9,141,683 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 6,056,161 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 22,860,530 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,058,374 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRAB stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,003,730 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 4,357,071 shares during the same period.