BofA Securities slashes price target on Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] – find out why.

Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE: AUY] gained 0.98% or 0.04 points to close at $4.13 with a heavy trading volume of 11548404 shares. The company report on December 14, 2021 that Yamana Gold Releases Its Greenhouse Gas Abatement Targets Consistent With a 1.5ºC Science-Based Temperature Scenario.

YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the outcome of its foundational work on its Climate Action Strategy, announced on February 11, 2021, which describes the Company’s commitment to a low-carbon future. The foundational work began in early 2021 and Yamana previously indicated that it would complete its work and establish science based greenhouse gas (“GHG”) abatement targets by end of year. A summary of the work to date and abatement targets follows.

Yamana has raised its climate action ambition by adopting a 1.5ºC target compared to pre-industrial levels.

It opened the trading session at $4.08, the shares rose to $4.14 and dropped to $4.035, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AUY points out that the company has recorded -4.18% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 15.24M shares, AUY reached to a volume of 11548404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUY shares is $3.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Yamana Gold Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on AUY stock. On November 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AUY shares from 8.25 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yamana Gold Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for AUY in the course of the last twelve months was 16.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.25. With this latest performance, AUY shares gained by 0.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.31 for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.15, while it was recorded at 4.06 for the last single week of trading, and 4.42 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.86 and a Gross Margin at +33.81. Yamana Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.04.

Return on Total Capital for AUY is now 7.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.68. Additionally, AUY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.90.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 429.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Yamana Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AUY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yamana Gold Inc. go to 40.04%.

There are presently around $1,788 million, or 60.70% of AUY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUY stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 108,996,039, which is approximately -3.385% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,134,105 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $124.45 million in AUY stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $112.63 million in AUY stock with ownership of nearly 2.142% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yamana Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE:AUY] by around 44,920,268 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 35,818,724 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 352,280,325 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 433,019,317 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUY stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,410,351 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 7,783,895 shares during the same period.