Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] Revenue clocked in at $35.20 million, down -0.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BKKT] surged by $0.7 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $10.86 during the day while it closed the day at $10.00. The company report on December 21, 2021 that Manasquan Bank Selects Bakkt to Offer Retail Clients Access to Cryptocurrency.

Manasquan Bank modernizes its digital banking offerings by expanding access for clients to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT), a trusted digital asset platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, send and spend a range of digital assets, announced that Manasquan Bank, a NJ-based mutual community bank with total consolidated assets of $2.7 billion, will be participating in its early adopter program, which, when effective, will allow the bank’s retail clients to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency through the bank’s mobile banking app.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 10.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BKKT stock has declined by -1.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost 0.00% and lost -0.79% year-on date.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.05M shares, BKKT reached a trading volume of 11913573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bakkt Holdings Inc. is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 69.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

BKKT stock trade performance evaluation

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.13. With this latest performance, BKKT shares dropped by -40.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.95 for Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.46, while it was recorded at 9.41 for the last single week of trading, and 12.69 for the last 200 days.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $133 million, or 27.20% of BKKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKKT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 3,493,439, which is approximately -3.003% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; AZORA CAPITAL LP, holding 1,732,577 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.33 million in BKKT stocks shares; and TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $12.21 million in BKKT stock with ownership of nearly 3.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

36 institutional holders increased their position in Bakkt Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BKKT] by around 5,501,685 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 6,055,908 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,719,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,276,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKKT stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,804,836 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,192,618 shares during the same period.