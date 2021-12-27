American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] gain 15.79% so far this year. What now?

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $18.72 during the day while it closed the day at $18.26. The company report on December 22, 2021 that Wheels and Wings: American’s Two Pilot Training Centers Collect Bikes for Kids.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– American Airlines.

Bicycles line the hallways at American’s two pilot training facilities — the result of a friendly competition between team members at the American Airlines Flight Academy and Charlotte Training Center. Each new bike, along with a matching helmet, will be gifted to a child in need. Over the past eight years, American’s pilots and flight training staff donated more than 1,000 bikes to local charities.

American Airlines Group Inc. stock has also gained 10.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AAL stock has declined by -14.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.82% and gained 15.79% year-on date.

The market cap for AAL stock reached $11.82 billion, with 648.56 million shares outstanding and 641.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 34.78M shares, AAL reached a trading volume of 31861083 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $19.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $19 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2021, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48.

AAL stock trade performance evaluation

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.53. With this latest performance, AAL shares dropped by -6.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.67 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.03, while it was recorded at 17.78 for the last single week of trading, and 20.96 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -65.68 and a Gross Margin at -42.21. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.25.

Return on Total Capital for AAL is now -33.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.40. Additionally, AAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 120.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] managed to generate an average of -$86,514 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Airlines Group Inc. posted -3.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Airlines Group Inc. go to 16.09%.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,710 million, or 56.40% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,713,980, which is approximately 1.072% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 42,598,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $777.86 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $652.2 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly 1.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 237 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 46,687,775 shares. Additionally, 258 investors decreased positions by around 26,511,884 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 294,265,420 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 367,465,079 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,712,844 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 4,175,394 shares during the same period.