AeroClean Technologies Inc. [AERC] moved down -9.75: Why It’s Important

AeroClean Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AERC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.75% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 49.18%. The company report on December 16, 2021 that MADabolic Jupiter to Deliver Pathogen-Free Air With Aeroclean Air Purification Technology.

, AeroClean Technologies (Nasdaq: AERC) announced plans to install Pūrgo™ air purification and sanitization devices at MADabolic Jupiter by the end of 2021. Pūrgo™ performance tests conducted on-site compelled the MADabolic Jupiter leadership team to proceed with the installation. Pūrgo™ uses patented, proprietary, UV-C LED technology to significantly reduce and remove harmful pathogens, including allergens, mold, bacteria, fungi, and viruses, like influenza and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) – offering continuous air sanitization as a robust safety measure for clients and staff.

“We have a results-driven mentality with everything we do – from how we run our gym to how we train our athletes. After viewing AeroClean’s test data, we knew Pūrgo™ would add a meaningful layer of protection to our space and enhance the safety and comfort of athletes in our studio,” said Josh Werner, Franchise Owner of MADabolic Jupiter.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.76M shares, AERC stock reached a trading volume of 10832041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

AERC Stock Performance Analysis:

AeroClean Technologies Inc. [AERC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.18.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.23. The present Moving Average recorded at 11.72 for the last single week of trading.