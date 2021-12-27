Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] fell -29.82% so far this year. What now?

Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.65% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.97%. The company report on December 16, 2021 that A Letter from Chief Operating Officer Daniel Alegre Regarding Activision Blizzard’s 2021 Representation Data.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) President and Chief Operating Officer Daniel Alegre sent the following letter to employees showing the company’s current data on global gender and US diverse representation, along with its commitments to continually improve these numbers over the next several years.

Over the last 12 months, ATVI stock dropped by -27.77%. The one-year Activision Blizzard Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.53. The average equity rating for ATVI stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $49.93 billion, with 778.00 million shares outstanding and 773.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.12M shares, ATVI stock reached a trading volume of 8721730 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATVI shares is $92.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Activision Blizzard Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners dropped their target price from $75 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Activision Blizzard Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $100 to $88, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on ATVI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Activision Blizzard Inc. is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATVI in the course of the last twelve months was 17.75.

ATVI Stock Performance Analysis:

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.97. With this latest performance, ATVI shares gained by 5.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.37 for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.99, while it was recorded at 63.20 for the last single week of trading, and 83.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Activision Blizzard Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.00 and a Gross Margin at +71.92. Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.16.

Return on Total Capital for ATVI is now 16.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.90. Additionally, ATVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] managed to generate an average of $231,263 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Activision Blizzard Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

ATVI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Activision Blizzard Inc. posted 1.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Activision Blizzard Inc. go to 13.27%.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $43,653 million, or 88.30% of ATVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,780,411, which is approximately 0.816% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,141,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.79 billion in ATVI stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $2.47 billion in ATVI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Activision Blizzard Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 597 institutional holders increased their position in Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI] by around 77,127,780 shares. Additionally, 639 investors decreased positions by around 80,061,540 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 512,739,422 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 669,928,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATVI stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,941,494 shares, while 190 institutional investors sold positions of 15,572,780 shares during the same period.