Wells Fargo slashes price target on Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] – find out why.

Douglas Emmett Inc. [NYSE: DEI] slipped around 0.0 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $33.20 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on December 2, 2021 that Douglas Emmett Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE: DEI), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on each share of its common stock of $0.28, or $1.12 on an annualized basis, to be paid on January 19, 2022 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2021.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Douglas Emmett Inc. stock is now 13.78% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DEI Stock saw the intraday high of $33.44 and lowest of $33.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 36.97, which means current price is +25.52% above from all time high which was touched on 11/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 956.66K shares, DEI reached a trading volume of 626843 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DEI shares is $37.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DEI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Douglas Emmett Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $32 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Douglas Emmett Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Douglas Emmett Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for DEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for DEI in the course of the last twelve months was 78.96.

How has DEI stock performed recently?

Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.25. With this latest performance, DEI shares dropped by -6.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.54 for Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.07, while it was recorded at 33.00 for the last single week of trading, and 33.49 for the last 200 days.

Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.09 and a Gross Margin at +22.53. Douglas Emmett Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.56.

Return on Total Capital for DEI is now 1.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 196.59. Additionally, DEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 196.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] managed to generate an average of $70,844 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings analysis for Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DEI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Douglas Emmett Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]

There are presently around $5,725 million, or 99.80% of DEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,719,640, which is approximately 0.266% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,222,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $638.18 million in DEI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $484.93 million in DEI stock with ownership of nearly -4.976% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Douglas Emmett Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Douglas Emmett Inc. [NYSE:DEI] by around 12,040,914 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 4,602,218 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 155,791,520 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,434,652 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DEI stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 442,420 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 206,774 shares during the same period.