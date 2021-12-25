Wall Street Analyst Resumed Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Gossamer Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: GOSS] closed the trading session at $11.64 on 12/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.06, while the highest price level was $11.66. The company report on November 8, 2021 that Gossamer Bio Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

– Topline Results from Ongoing Phase 2 TORREY Study of Seralutinib in Patients with PAH Now Expected in Second Half of 2022, Due to COVID-19-Related Delays -.

– Phase 2 SHIFT-UC Study of GB004 in Patients with UC has Completed Enrollment with 12-Week Topline Results Expected in the Second Quarter of 2022 -.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.37 percent and weekly performance of 15.02 percent. The stock has been moved at 41.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 561.95K shares, GOSS reached to a volume of 617514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOSS shares is $19.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOSS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Gossamer Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Gossamer Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on GOSS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gossamer Bio Inc. is set at 0.63 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.08.

GOSS stock trade performance evaluation

Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.02. With this latest performance, GOSS shares gained by 0.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.49 for Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.79, while it was recorded at 10.98 for the last single week of trading, and 9.87 for the last 200 days.

Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GOSS is now -46.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.29. Additionally, GOSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS] managed to generate an average of -$1,248,000 per employee.Gossamer Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.40 and a Current Ratio set at 10.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gossamer Bio Inc. go to 5.20%.

Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $639 million, or 83.80% of GOSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOSS stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 7,420,974, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,498,805 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.01 million in GOSS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $62.42 million in GOSS stock with ownership of nearly -0.977% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gossamer Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Gossamer Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:GOSS] by around 4,916,046 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 3,256,913 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 46,751,040 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,923,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOSS stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,856,786 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 760,141 shares during the same period.