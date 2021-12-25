Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [CALM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [NASDAQ: CALM] closed the trading session at $36.49 on 12/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $35.99, while the highest price level was $36.52. The company report on December 14, 2021 that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) today announced that the Company will release its second quarter fiscal 2022 financial results on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. A press release will be issued after the close of market trading.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing, marketing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic, pasture-raised, free-range and nutritionally enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.80 percent and weekly performance of -0.38 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 258.13K shares, CALM reached to a volume of 626647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [CALM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CALM shares is $39.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CALM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on CALM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for CALM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

CALM stock trade performance evaluation

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [CALM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.38. With this latest performance, CALM shares dropped by -3.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CALM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.43 for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [CALM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.35, while it was recorded at 36.14 for the last single week of trading, and 36.74 for the last 200 days.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [CALM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [CALM] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.54 and a Gross Margin at +12.09. Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.15.

Return on Total Capital for CALM is now -2.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [CALM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.23. Additionally, CALM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [CALM] managed to generate an average of $627 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [CALM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,473 million, or 94.60% of CALM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CALM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,766,793, which is approximately -1.757% of the company’s market cap and around 14.78% of the total institutional ownership; NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 5,497,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.6 million in CALM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $155.76 million in CALM stock with ownership of nearly 1.267% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cal-Maine Foods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [NASDAQ:CALM] by around 3,834,520 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 1,998,394 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 34,526,152 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,359,066 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CALM stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,068,403 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 558,384 shares during the same period.