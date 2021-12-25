Veracyte Inc. [VCYT] stock Resumed by Goldman analyst, price target now $60

Veracyte Inc. [NASDAQ: VCYT] traded at a low on 12/23/21, posting a -7.18 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $40.49. The company report on December 14, 2021 that Veracyte Announces Publication of Data Demonstrating Clinical Utility of Its Envisia Genomic Classifier to Improve IPF Diagnosis.

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced today the publication of clinical utility data confirming the ability of the Envisia Genomic Classifier to improve diagnostic and treatment decision-making for patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The findings, which appear online in the Annals of the American Thoracic Society (AnnalsATS), suggest that use of the test increases diagnostic accuracy, physician confidence in diagnosis, and patient referral to appropriate therapy, while also reducing invasive and potentially risky surgical lung biopsies (SLBs). Findings from the study were previously presented at the CHEST Annual Meeting 2021 in October.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Veracyte estimates that each year in the United States and Europe approximately 200,000 patients have unclear results following evaluation for suspected interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), including IPF, which is among the most common, deadly and difficult to diagnose of these lung-scarring diseases. The Envisia classifier is a highly accurate, clinically validated molecular test that detects a genomic pattern of usual interstitial pneumonia (UIP), a critical factor that can help physicians differentiate IPF from other ILDs.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 622770 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Veracyte Inc. stands at 9.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.99%.

The market cap for VCYT stock reached $2.48 billion, with 69.74 million shares outstanding and 66.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 531.93K shares, VCYT reached a trading volume of 622770 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Veracyte Inc. [VCYT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VCYT shares is $64.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VCYT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Veracyte Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Veracyte Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $88, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on VCYT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veracyte Inc. is set at 3.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for VCYT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68.

How has VCYT stock performed recently?

Veracyte Inc. [VCYT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.57. With this latest performance, VCYT shares dropped by -4.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VCYT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.75 for Veracyte Inc. [VCYT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.69, while it was recorded at 42.69 for the last single week of trading, and 44.16 for the last 200 days.

Veracyte Inc. [VCYT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veracyte Inc. [VCYT] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.06 and a Gross Margin at +59.79. Veracyte Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.71.

Return on Total Capital for VCYT is now -9.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Veracyte Inc. [VCYT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.92. Additionally, VCYT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Veracyte Inc. [VCYT] managed to generate an average of -$109,091 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Veracyte Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Insider trade positions for Veracyte Inc. [VCYT]

There are presently around $3,042 million, or 99.95% of VCYT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VCYT stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 6,980,201, which is approximately 4.349% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,553,325 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $265.34 million in VCYT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $259.36 million in VCYT stock with ownership of nearly 0.539% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veracyte Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Veracyte Inc. [NASDAQ:VCYT] by around 7,774,513 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 5,914,182 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 61,435,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,124,492 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VCYT stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,834,760 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,198,193 shares during the same period.