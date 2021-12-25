STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] Revenue clocked in at $544.50 million, up 45.11% YTD: What’s Next?

STAG Industrial Inc. [NYSE: STAG] price surged by 0.46 percent to reach at $0.21. The company report on December 13, 2021 that STAG Industrial Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report.

STAG Industrial, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:STAG) announced today that it has published its 2020-2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report (the “Sustainability Report”).

“Over the last two years, STAG has delivered on its commitment to ramp up ESG initiatives,” said Ben Butcher, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We now host the largest rooftop community solar project in the country, we formed the STAG Charitable Action Fund, and we continue to enhance our governance standards. We’re excited for the opportunity to formally share our achievements and goals with our stakeholders.”.

A sum of 620758 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.13M shares. STAG Industrial Inc. shares reached a high of $45.67 and dropped to a low of $45.21 until finishing in the latest session at $45.45.

The one-year STAG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.38. The average equity rating for STAG stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STAG shares is $47.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for STAG Industrial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2020, representing the official price target for STAG Industrial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on STAG stock. On December 18, 2019, analysts increased their price target for STAG shares from 33 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for STAG Industrial Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for STAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for STAG in the course of the last twelve months was 90.30.

STAG Stock Performance Analysis:

STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.20. With this latest performance, STAG shares gained by 5.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.09 for STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.69, while it was recorded at 45.18 for the last single week of trading, and 39.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into STAG Industrial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.38 and a Gross Margin at +37.09. STAG Industrial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.76.

Return on Total Capital for STAG is now 3.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.94. Additionally, STAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] managed to generate an average of $2,588,154 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

STAG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for STAG Industrial Inc. go to 7.00%.

STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,536 million, or 86.50% of STAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,268,394, which is approximately 0.771% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,264,774 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $784.68 million in STAG stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $304.92 million in STAG stock with ownership of nearly -0.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in STAG Industrial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 197 institutional holders increased their position in STAG Industrial Inc. [NYSE:STAG] by around 11,030,628 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 9,266,854 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 123,515,511 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,812,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STAG stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,956,619 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,522,608 shares during the same period.