National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] is 13.29% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

National Retail Properties Inc. [NYSE: NNN] gained 0.65% on the last trading session, reaching $46.36 price per share at the time. The company report on November 18, 2021 that Kamau Witherspoon Appointed To board Of Directors Of National Retail Properties, Inc..

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced that Kamau Witherspoon was appointed to the Board of Directors.

“We are delighted that Kamau Witherspoon has agreed to join the Board of Directors of National Retail Properties,” said Jay Whitehurst, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Drawing on his experiences with Target, Yum Brands and the U.S. Navy, Kamau will bring valuable insights to our business strategy and execution. I look forward to working with Kamau as we continue to grow the company.”.

National Retail Properties Inc. represents 174.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.14 billion with the latest information. NNN stock price has been found in the range of $46.10 to $46.57.

If compared to the average trading volume of 944.46K shares, NNN reached a trading volume of 614036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NNN shares is $52.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for National Retail Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Colliers Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for National Retail Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $37 to $53, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on NNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for National Retail Properties Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09.

Trading performance analysis for NNN stock

National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.31. With this latest performance, NNN shares dropped by -0.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.27 for National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.88, while it was recorded at 45.69 for the last single week of trading, and 46.36 for the last 200 days.

National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NNN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for National Retail Properties Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN]

There are presently around $7,036 million, or 89.20% of NNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,325,032, which is approximately 0.147% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,178,056 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $889.1 million in NNN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $755.33 million in NNN stock with ownership of nearly -3.769% of the company’s market capitalization.

194 institutional holders increased their position in National Retail Properties Inc. [NYSE:NNN] by around 8,077,049 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 13,031,084 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 130,655,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,763,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNN stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,878,768 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,541,209 shares during the same period.