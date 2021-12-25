Minerva Surgical Inc. [UTRS] Stock trading around $4.80 per share: What’s Next?

Minerva Surgical Inc. [NASDAQ: UTRS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.96% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.22%. The company report on December 2, 2021 that Minerva Surgical, Inc. Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (Nasdaq: UTRS) (Minerva Surgical or the Company), a medical device company that develops therapeutic devices that treat abnormal uterine bleeding in a minimally invasive manner, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and provided full-year 2021 revenue guidance.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The one-year Minerva Surgical Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 66.9.

The market cap for the stock reached $149.42 million, with 31.13 million shares outstanding and 25.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 249.41K shares, UTRS stock reached a trading volume of 621975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Minerva Surgical Inc. [UTRS]:

UBS have made an estimate for Minerva Surgical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Minerva Surgical Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on UTRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Minerva Surgical Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for UTRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89.

UTRS Stock Performance Analysis:

Minerva Surgical Inc. [UTRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.22.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UTRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.13 for Minerva Surgical Inc. [UTRS]. The present Moving Average recorded at 4.65 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Minerva Surgical Inc. Fundamentals:

Minerva Surgical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.