Market cap of Lannett Company Inc. [LCI] reaches 77.46M – now what?

Lannett Company Inc. [NYSE: LCI] gained 9.58% or 0.16 points to close at $1.83 with a heavy trading volume of 616331 shares. The company report on December 20, 2021 that LANNETT ANNOUNCES SUBMISSION OF INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG (IND) APPLICATION FOR BIOSIMILAR INSULIN GLARGINE.

–Company Anticipates Commencing Pivotal Clinical Trial in March 2022–.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) today announced the submission of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the pivotal clinical trial of biosimilar insulin glargine, a product the company is co-developing with its strategic alliance partners within the HEC Group of companies (HEC).

It opened the trading session at $1.75, the shares rose to $1.89 and dropped to $1.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LCI points out that the company has recorded -62.96% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -19.61% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 482.43K shares, LCI reached to a volume of 616331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lannett Company Inc. [LCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LCI shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LCI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Lannett Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2018, representing the official price target for Lannett Company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lannett Company Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for LCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for LCI in the course of the last twelve months was 0.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for LCI stock

Lannett Company Inc. [LCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.93. With this latest performance, LCI shares gained by 11.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.15 for Lannett Company Inc. [LCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0802, while it was recorded at 1.7380 for the last single week of trading, and 3.8736 for the last 200 days.

Lannett Company Inc. [LCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Lannett Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Lannett Company Inc. [LCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lannett Company Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lannett Company Inc. [LCI]

There are presently around $50 million, or 64.70% of LCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LCI stocks are: TELEMUS CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 7,757,506, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.70% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 2,871,271 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.25 million in LCI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $3.66 million in LCI stock with ownership of nearly 6.465% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lannett Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Lannett Company Inc. [NYSE:LCI] by around 2,894,763 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 3,553,795 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 20,808,574 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,257,132 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LCI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,290,070 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,634,152 shares during the same period.