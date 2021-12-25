Market cap of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] reaches 36.80B – now what?

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [NYSE: IFF] gained 0.61% or 0.87 points to close at $143.09 with a heavy trading volume of 623483 shares. The company report on December 13, 2021 that IFF Launches ESG 2030 ‘Do More Good Plan’.

IFF (NYSE:IFF) today announced its environmental, social and governance (ESG) roadmap for the combined Company. The 2030 ‘Do More Good Plan’ (the Plan) includes ambitious targets that are aligned with IFF’s purpose of applying science and creativity for a better world.

“With our Do More Good Plan, we are taking another bold step in our aspirations to do more for people, planet and product,” said Andreas Fibig, IFF Chairman & CEO. “Ten years ago, when we formalized our sustainability program, we knew the journey would lead us to being even better partners with our customers, communities and stakeholders. To date, our efforts have achieved ratings above industry standards and have had real impact throughout our value chain. Today, we are going further. With this Plan, we are embedding even more ambitious targets, in our operations and partnerships, to address the urgent issues that affect our world.”.

It opened the trading session at $142.43, the shares rose to $143.64 and dropped to $142.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IFF points out that the company has recorded -3.94% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -37.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, IFF reached to a volume of 623483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IFF shares is $165.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IFF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2021, representing the official price target for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on IFF stock. On March 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for IFF shares from 139 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is set at 2.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for IFF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for IFF in the course of the last twelve months was 64.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for IFF stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.93. With this latest performance, IFF shares dropped by -3.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.77 for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.52, while it was recorded at 142.94 for the last single week of trading, and 144.76 for the last 200 days.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.23 and a Gross Margin at +37.16. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.16.

Return on Total Capital for IFF is now 6.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.88. Additionally, IFF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] managed to generate an average of $26,572 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IFF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. go to 4.14%.

An analysis of insider ownership at International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]

There are presently around $33,832 million, or 95.10% of IFF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IFF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,513,330, which is approximately 1.013% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WINDER INVESTMENT PTE LTD, holding 25,109,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.59 billion in IFF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.68 billion in IFF stock with ownership of nearly -6.17% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 340 institutional holders increased their position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [NYSE:IFF] by around 17,508,414 shares. Additionally, 348 investors decreased positions by around 24,815,669 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 194,117,298 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,441,381 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IFF stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,888,270 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 4,661,679 shares during the same period.