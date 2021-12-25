Market cap of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA] reaches 34.06M – now what?

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: NDRA] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.833 during the day while it closed the day at $0.83. The company report on December 13, 2021 that ENDRA Life Sciences Announces New Clinical Study Partnership with King’s College Hospital, London.

Study to Bolster Clinical Evidence of Performance of Patented TAEUS® Ultrasound Device in NAFLD Patients as Early Product Commercialization in Europe Continues.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (ENDRA) (NASDAQ: NDRA), a pioneer of enhanced ultrasound technologies, today announced that King’s College Hospital, London (KCH) is now partnering with ENDRA for a clinical study of ENDRA’s Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced Ultrasound (TAEUS®) device for assessing Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD).

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. stock has also gained 8.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NDRA stock has declined by -53.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -63.62% and gained 11.07% year-on date.

The market cap for NDRA stock reached $34.06 million, with 41.91 million shares outstanding and 41.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 262.60K shares, NDRA reached a trading volume of 622501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NDRA shares is $6.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NDRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

NDRA stock trade performance evaluation

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.87. With this latest performance, NDRA shares dropped by -11.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NDRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.44 for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1817, while it was recorded at 0.7854 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8423 for the last 200 days.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for NDRA is now -172.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -182.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -196.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -147.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.56. Additionally, NDRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA] managed to generate an average of -$651,417 per employee.ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.20.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 9.40% of NDRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NDRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,713,828, which is approximately 0.277% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; GWM ADVISORS LLC, holding 705,347 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.59 million in NDRA stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.27 million in NDRA stock with ownership of nearly 2.274% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:NDRA] by around 63,441 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 117,047 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,321,143 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,501,631 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NDRA stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,314 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 102,675 shares during the same period.