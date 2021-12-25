Market Analysts see Wayfair Inc. [W] gaining to $280. Time to buy?

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE: W] closed the trading session at $204.37 on 12/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $199.92, while the highest price level was $205.59. The company report on December 7, 2021 that Wayfair to Launch First Brick & Mortar Experiences for AllModern and Joss & Main Brands.

Stores will open in 2022 with three locations in Massachusetts, bringing Wayfair’s specialty retail brands to consumers in engaging new formats.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, today announced it will open its next brick-and-mortar retail stores in the coming year, bringing two of its specialty retail brands to life in 2022 with three stores located in Massachusetts. AllModern will open its first store at MarketStreet Lynnfield followed by a second location at Legacy Place in Dedham, both open-air retail destinations are owned and managed by WS Development. Joss & Main will open in the new lifestyle space at Burlington Mall, a Simon mall in Burlington. These locations will be the first in a series of openings as Wayfair plans to launch additional stores representing all five of its brands in optimal formats, sizes and geographies over the next two years.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.49 percent and weekly performance of 7.84 percent. The stock has been moved at -36.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, W reached to a volume of 616963 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wayfair Inc. [W]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $281.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $265 to $175. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Wayfair Inc. stock. On November 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for W shares from 195 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc. is set at 13.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for W in the course of the last twelve months was 48.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

W stock trade performance evaluation

Wayfair Inc. [W] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.84. With this latest performance, W shares dropped by -21.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.96 for Wayfair Inc. [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 239.47, while it was recorded at 202.09 for the last single week of trading, and 282.52 for the last 200 days.

Wayfair Inc. [W]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wayfair Inc. [W] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.58 and a Gross Margin at +27.05. Wayfair Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.31.

Return on Total Capital for W is now 18.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.08. Additionally, W Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 148.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wayfair Inc. [W] managed to generate an average of $11,475 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 88.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.76.Wayfair Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Wayfair Inc. [W] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for W. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wayfair Inc. go to 12.90%.