Market Analysts see Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [COOP] falling to $38. Time to buy?

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [NASDAQ: COOP] traded at a high on 12/23/21, posting a 0.56 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $41.65. The company report on December 2, 2021 that Mr. Cooper Completes Sale of Reverse Servicing Portfolio.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (“Mr. Cooper Group” or “the Company”) announced today that it has completed the sale of its Reverse servicing portfolio, operating under the Champion Mortgage brand, to Mortgage Assets Management, LLC and its affiliates.

“We’re pleased to complete this sale, which allows us to continue on our path of rationalizing and simplifying the business model, in order to focus on the attractive growth opportunities in our core mortgage servicing and originations segments,” said Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO of Mr. Cooper Group, and added, “We believe this transaction is a positive outcome for our Reverse customers and the team members who have supported this business.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 616261 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. stands at 2.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.68%.

The market cap for COOP stock reached $3.15 billion, with 78.94 million shares outstanding and 73.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 783.85K shares, COOP reached a trading volume of 616261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [COOP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COOP shares is $49.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COOP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette dropped their target price from $39 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on COOP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for COOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.66.

How has COOP stock performed recently?

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [COOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.89. With this latest performance, COOP shares dropped by -1.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.78 for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [COOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.22, while it was recorded at 40.55 for the last single week of trading, and 37.47 for the last 200 days.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [COOP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [COOP] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.78. Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.32.

Return on Total Capital for COOP is now 5.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [COOP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 775.87. Additionally, COOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 359.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [COOP] managed to generate an average of $30,816 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Earnings analysis for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [COOP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COOP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. go to -8.54%.

Insider trade positions for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [COOP]

There are presently around $2,676 million, or 89.00% of COOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COOP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,699,090, which is approximately 1.35% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,575,402 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $273.87 million in COOP stocks shares; and OMEGA ADVISORS INC., currently with $176.97 million in COOP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [NASDAQ:COOP] by around 7,109,412 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 20,057,673 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 37,088,829 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,255,914 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COOP stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,791,961 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 14,942,996 shares during the same period.