Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] moved down -0.69: Why It’s Important

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE: MGY] loss -0.69% on the last trading session, reaching $18.73 price per share at the time. The company report on November 1, 2021 that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (“Magnolia,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MGY) today announced its financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2021.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation represents 174.76 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.39 billion with the latest information. MGY stock price has been found in the range of $18.68 to $18.985.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, MGY reached a trading volume of 610704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGY shares is $22.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $21, while Truist kept a Buy rating on MGY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGY in the course of the last twelve months was 10.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for MGY stock

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.32. With this latest performance, MGY shares dropped by -5.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 148.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.61 for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.00, while it was recorded at 18.53 for the last single week of trading, and 15.57 for the last 200 days.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation go to 46.69%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]

There are presently around $3,400 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGY stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 20,359,785, which is approximately 9.513% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; ENERVEST, LTD., holding 18,735,406 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $350.91 million in MGY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $295.33 million in MGY stock with ownership of nearly 4.856% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE:MGY] by around 20,291,014 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 20,295,835 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 140,951,933 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 181,538,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGY stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,482,951 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,277,834 shares during the same period.