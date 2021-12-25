Grifols S.A. [GRFS] is -39.32% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Grifols S.A. [NASDAQ: GRFS] price surged by 3.52 percent to reach at $0.38. The company report on November 30, 2021 that Grifols reaches milestone with 300th U.S. plasma donor center, continuing to increase supply of urgently needed plasma.

– The new Biomat USA plasma donor center, located at UMass Chan Medical School campus in Worcester, Mass., is Grifols’ first donor center in the state and second in the New England region.

– There continues to be an urgent need for plasma, which is used to create lifesaving medicines that treat chronic, rare medical conditions.

A sum of 623304 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 746.65K shares. Grifols S.A. shares reached a high of $11.21 and dropped to a low of $10.76 until finishing in the latest session at $11.19.

The one-year GRFS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 68.26. The average equity rating for GRFS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Grifols S.A. [GRFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRFS shares is $35.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Grifols S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Grifols S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grifols S.A. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02.

GRFS Stock Performance Analysis:

Grifols S.A. [GRFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.57. With this latest performance, GRFS shares dropped by -3.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.37 for Grifols S.A. [GRFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.96, while it was recorded at 10.97 for the last single week of trading, and 15.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Grifols S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grifols S.A. [GRFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.26 and a Gross Margin at +39.92. Grifols S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.58.

Return on Total Capital for GRFS is now 7.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grifols S.A. [GRFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 135.30. Additionally, GRFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 129.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grifols S.A. [GRFS] managed to generate an average of $26,134 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.

GRFS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Grifols S.A. go to 11.50%.

Grifols S.A. [GRFS] Insider Position Details

Positions in Grifols S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Grifols S.A. [NASDAQ:GRFS] by around 22,081,299 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 14,214,410 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 70,863,119 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,158,828 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRFS stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,397,495 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 10,258,512 shares during the same period.