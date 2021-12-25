Graco Inc. [GGG] Is Currently 1.38 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Graco Inc. [NYSE: GGG] gained 1.38% or 1.07 points to close at $78.57 with a heavy trading volume of 621059 shares. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Graco Names Inge Grasdal Executive Vice President, Corporate Development.

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, announced today that Inge Grasdal has been appointed to the newly created role of Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, effective Jan. 17, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

In his new role, Grasdal will work closely with Graco’s management team to identify growth opportunities in new market spaces and pursue corporate acquisition initiatives.

It opened the trading session at $77.81, the shares rose to $79.11 and dropped to $77.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GGG points out that the company has recorded 4.79% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -22.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 647.92K shares, GGG reached to a volume of 621059 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Graco Inc. [GGG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GGG shares is $82.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GGG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Graco Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Graco Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on GGG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graco Inc. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for GGG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for GGG in the course of the last twelve months was 54.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for GGG stock

Graco Inc. [GGG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.03. With this latest performance, GGG shares gained by 0.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GGG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.52 for Graco Inc. [GGG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.58, while it was recorded at 77.02 for the last single week of trading, and 75.42 for the last 200 days.

Graco Inc. [GGG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Graco Inc. [GGG] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.87 and a Gross Margin at +51.81. Graco Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.03.

Return on Total Capital for GGG is now 31.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Graco Inc. [GGG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.56. Additionally, GGG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Graco Inc. [GGG] managed to generate an average of $89,312 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Graco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Graco Inc. [GGG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GGG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Graco Inc. go to 10.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Graco Inc. [GGG]

There are presently around $11,376 million, or 87.10% of GGG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GGG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,673,502, which is approximately -0.551% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,088,205 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in GGG stocks shares; and FIERA CAPITAL CORP, currently with $839.73 million in GGG stock with ownership of nearly 0.808% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Graco Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in Graco Inc. [NYSE:GGG] by around 6,191,730 shares. Additionally, 261 investors decreased positions by around 5,728,679 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 132,873,111 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,793,520 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GGG stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 611,796 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 636,949 shares during the same period.