Goldman lifts KBR Inc. [KBR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

KBR Inc. [NYSE: KBR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.86% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.84%. The company report on December 22, 2021 that KBR Awarded Study to Support Green Hydrogen Growth in Trinidad and Tobago.

KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it has been awarded a study to help establish a green hydrogen market in Trinidad and Tobago as part of an ongoing technical cooperation financed by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will analyze strategies for maximizing opportunities to establish a green hydrogen economy in Trinidad and Tobago, undertaking supply and demand dynamics for green hydrogen generation, transportation, and end use applications.

Over the last 12 months, KBR stock rose by 57.23%. The one-year KBR Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.31. The average equity rating for KBR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.57 billion, with 140.00 million shares outstanding and 138.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, KBR stock reached a trading volume of 627877 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on KBR Inc. [KBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KBR shares is $51.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for KBR Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2020, representing the official price target for KBR Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $23, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on KBR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KBR Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for KBR in the course of the last twelve months was 21.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

KBR Stock Performance Analysis:

KBR Inc. [KBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.84. With this latest performance, KBR shares dropped by -0.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.06 for KBR Inc. [KBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.36, while it was recorded at 45.64 for the last single week of trading, and 40.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KBR Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KBR Inc. [KBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.74 and a Gross Margin at +11.55. KBR Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.25.

Return on Total Capital for KBR is now 9.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KBR Inc. [KBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.01. Additionally, KBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KBR Inc. [KBR] managed to generate an average of -$2,483 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.KBR Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

KBR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KBR Inc. go to 16.52%.

KBR Inc. [KBR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,933 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KBR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,986,525, which is approximately -1.555% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,213,464 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $616.41 million in KBR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $465.86 million in KBR stock with ownership of nearly 8.66% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KBR Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in KBR Inc. [NYSE:KBR] by around 9,238,524 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 6,449,815 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 132,921,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,610,262 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KBR stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,647,515 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,649,060 shares during the same period.