For Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG], Analyst sees a rise to $140. What next?

Signet Jewelers Limited [NYSE: SIG] loss -0.89% or -0.75 points to close at $83.54 with a heavy trading volume of 604665 shares. The company report on December 2, 2021 that Signet Jewelers Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results And Raises Guidance.

Signet is staffed and stocked to meet holiday customer demand.

Guidance reflects business momentum, personalized digital experiences, new merchandise and same day delivery.

It opened the trading session at $84.85, the shares rose to $85.85 and dropped to $82.0803, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SIG points out that the company has recorded 7.09% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -220.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 878.02K shares, SIG reached to a volume of 604665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIG shares is $117.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Signet Jewelers Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $82 to $88. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Signet Jewelers Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $80 to $100, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on SIG stock. On June 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SIG shares from 57 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Signet Jewelers Limited is set at 5.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for SIG stock

Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.58. With this latest performance, SIG shares dropped by -20.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 208.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.92 for Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.86, while it was recorded at 83.22 for the last single week of trading, and 75.21 for the last 200 days.

Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Signet Jewelers Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Signet Jewelers Limited go to 7.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG]

There are presently around $4,184 million, or 96.80% of SIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,320,958, which is approximately -2.45% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,143,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $513.2 million in SIG stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $436.93 million in SIG stock with ownership of nearly -20.854% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Signet Jewelers Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Signet Jewelers Limited [NYSE:SIG] by around 5,092,464 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 5,392,668 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 39,592,790 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,077,922 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIG stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,596,511 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 536,538 shares during the same period.