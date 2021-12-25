For Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW], Analyst sees a rise to $27. What next?

Hayward Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HAYW] surged by $0.34 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $24.84 during the day while it closed the day at $24.56. The company report on December 20, 2021 that Hayward Holdings Announces Authorization of a $450 Million Stock Repurchase Program as Component of a Broader Capital Allocation Strategy.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: HAYW) a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, today announced the company’s board of directors has approved a new stock repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to $450 million of the company’s outstanding common stock over the next three years. This new program will be funded using cash on hand and cash generated from operations.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

“We are pleased to announce the initiation of a stock repurchase program, which reflects our strong cash flow generation capability and significant deleveraging of our balance sheet since going public earlier this year,” said Hayward’s Chief Financial Officer Eifion Jones. “While our capital allocation strategy continues to prioritize organic and inorganic investments, including the recent addition of a new distribution center and two tuck-in technology acquisitions, our capital structure provides Hayward with the flexibility to return capital to shareholders, including negotiated transactions with our sponsors.”.

Hayward Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -0.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HAYW stock has inclined by 8.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.69% and gained 44.47% year-on date.

The market cap for HAYW stock reached $5.80 billion, with 231.34 million shares outstanding and 230.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, HAYW reached a trading volume of 619992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAYW shares is $28.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAYW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Hayward Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Hayward Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on HAYW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hayward Holdings Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAYW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAYW in the course of the last twelve months was 17.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

HAYW stock trade performance evaluation

Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.49. With this latest performance, HAYW shares dropped by -1.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.69% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAYW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.25 for Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.57, while it was recorded at 23.97 for the last single week of trading.

Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Hayward Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,130 million, or 100.00% of HAYW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAYW stocks are: CCMP CAPITAL GP, LLC with ownership of 71,538,085, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, holding 6,737,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $165.48 million in HAYW stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $124.39 million in HAYW stock with ownership of nearly 3.542% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hayward Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Hayward Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HAYW] by around 13,402,309 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 8,444,942 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 105,602,102 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,449,353 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAYW stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,204,244 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,446,611 shares during the same period.