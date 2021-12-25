Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. [FMX] fell -0.53% so far this year. What now?

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: FMX] price surged by 0.41 percent to reach at $0.31. The company report on November 18, 2021 that FEMSA’s Envoy Solutions reaches agreement to acquire Johnston Paper, expanding its footprint in the Northeast region of the United States.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) announced today that Envoy Solutions, FEMSA’s specialized distribution subsidiary in the United States, reached an agreement to acquire Johnston Paper Company, Inc., (“Johnston Paper”), an independent specialized distribution company based in Auburn, New York. Johnston Paper will enhance Envoy Solutions´ existing footprint in the Northeast by increasing its reach into the Upstate New York area. This transaction represents another important step in FEMSA’s strategic path to build a leading national distribution platform in the United States. Revenues of the acquired business for the last twelve months as of October 2021, were over US$ 90 million.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals and is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2021.

A sum of 616169 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 487.06K shares. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. shares reached a high of $76.00 and dropped to a low of $74.79 until finishing in the latest session at $75.37.

The one-year FMX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.94. The average equity rating for FMX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. [FMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FMX shares is $97.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $106, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on FMX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for FMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for FMX in the course of the last twelve months was 8.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

FMX Stock Performance Analysis:

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. [FMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.96. With this latest performance, FMX shares gained by 1.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.89 for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. [FMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.38, while it was recorded at 75.62 for the last single week of trading, and 81.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. [FMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.69 and a Gross Margin at +38.03. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.39.

Return on Total Capital for FMX is now 8.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. [FMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 103.88. Additionally, FMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.74.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

FMX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. go to 6.10%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. [FMX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,471 million, or 35.90% of FMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FMX stocks are: HARDING LOEVNER LP with ownership of 8,489,609, which is approximately -0.492% of the company’s market cap and around 79.80% of the total institutional ownership; FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 6,717,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $506.28 million in FMX stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $365.39 million in FMX stock with ownership of nearly 4.643% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:FMX] by around 7,038,955 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 6,174,432 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 59,376,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,589,737 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FMX stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 716,720 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 269,329 shares during the same period.