Euronav NV [EURN] Stock trading around $8.81 per share: What’s Next?

Euronav NV [NYSE: EURN] traded at a high on 12/23/21, posting a 0.11 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.81. The company report on October 6, 2021 that Leading LPG, LNG, Crude and Product Shipping Companies Presenting at Capital Link’s 13th Annual New York Maritime Forum.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 625992 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Euronav NV stands at 2.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.62%.

The market cap for EURN stock reached $1.78 billion, with 201.68 million shares outstanding and 160.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, EURN reached a trading volume of 625992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Euronav NV [EURN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EURN shares is $12.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EURN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ING Group have made an estimate for Euronav NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Euronav NV stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on EURN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Euronav NV is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for EURN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79.

How has EURN stock performed recently?

Euronav NV [EURN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.11. With this latest performance, EURN shares dropped by -7.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EURN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.39 for Euronav NV [EURN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.78, while it was recorded at 8.66 for the last single week of trading, and 9.15 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Euronav NV [EURN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EURN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Euronav NV go to -13.00%.

Insider trade positions for Euronav NV [EURN]

There are presently around $544 million, or 37.48% of EURN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EURN stocks are: M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 10,582,320, which is approximately -0.725% of the company’s market cap and around 14.53% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,405,570 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.43 million in EURN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $49.09 million in EURN stock with ownership of nearly 15.772% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Euronav NV stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Euronav NV [NYSE:EURN] by around 5,669,997 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 8,951,325 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 47,111,205 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,732,527 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EURN stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,932,218 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 4,862,413 shares during the same period.