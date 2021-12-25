Craig Hallum slashes price target on Bottomline Technologies Inc. [EPAY] – find out why.

Bottomline Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: EPAY] jumped around 0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $56.52 at the close of the session, up 0.05%. The company report on December 23, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds EPAY, MPHX, CSPR, and VSAT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations.

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: .

Bottomline Technologies Inc. stock is now 7.17% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EPAY Stock saw the intraday high of $56.69 and lowest of $56.33 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 56.67, which means current price is +56.78% above from all time high which was touched on 12/23/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 666.58K shares, EPAY reached a trading volume of 617552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bottomline Technologies Inc. [EPAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPAY shares is $56.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Bottomline Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Bottomline Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on EPAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bottomline Technologies Inc. is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPAY in the course of the last twelve months was 51.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has EPAY stock performed recently?

Bottomline Technologies Inc. [EPAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.54. With this latest performance, EPAY shares gained by 22.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.17 for Bottomline Technologies Inc. [EPAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.24, while it was recorded at 56.38 for the last single week of trading, and 42.65 for the last 200 days.

Bottomline Technologies Inc. [EPAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bottomline Technologies Inc. [EPAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.21 and a Gross Margin at +53.83. Bottomline Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.46.

Return on Total Capital for EPAY is now -0.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bottomline Technologies Inc. [EPAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.65. Additionally, EPAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bottomline Technologies Inc. [EPAY] managed to generate an average of -$6,949 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Bottomline Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Bottomline Technologies Inc. [EPAY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bottomline Technologies Inc. go to 40.00%.

Insider trade positions for Bottomline Technologies Inc. [EPAY]

There are presently around $2,357 million, or 93.80% of EPAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPAY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,024,882, which is approximately -4.206% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,562,432 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $257.87 million in EPAY stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $242.92 million in EPAY stock with ownership of nearly -8.379% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bottomline Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Bottomline Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:EPAY] by around 5,054,005 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 4,336,677 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 32,318,260 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,708,942 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPAY stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,740,772 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 718,251 shares during the same period.