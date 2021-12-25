Cintas Corporation [CTAS] moved up 1.42: Why It’s Important

Cintas Corporation [NASDAQ: CTAS] closed the trading session at $435.00 on 12/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $431.76, while the highest price level was $442.46. The company report on December 22, 2021 that Cintas Corporation Announces Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results.

Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) today reported results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended November 30, 2021. Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $1.92 billion compared to $1.76 billion in last year’s second quarter, an increase of 9.4%. The organic revenue growth rate for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, which adjusts for the impacts of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, was 9.3%.

Gross margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $885.1 million compared to $819.9 million in last year’s second quarter. Gross margin as a percentage of revenue was 46.0% for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to 46.7% in last year’s second quarter. Labor expense increased due to investments for current and anticipated revenue growth, and energy-related expenses increased 40 basis points.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 23.07 percent and weekly performance of -4.36 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 387.74K shares, CTAS reached to a volume of 620875 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cintas Corporation [CTAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTAS shares is $426.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Cintas Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $389 to $425. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Cintas Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cintas Corporation is set at 11.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

CTAS stock trade performance evaluation

Cintas Corporation [CTAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.36. With this latest performance, CTAS shares dropped by -0.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.68 for Cintas Corporation [CTAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 435.81, while it was recorded at 433.83 for the last single week of trading, and 387.62 for the last 200 days.

Cintas Corporation [CTAS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cintas Corporation [CTAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.47 and a Gross Margin at +46.58. Cintas Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.50.

Return on Total Capital for CTAS is now 22.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cintas Corporation [CTAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.66. Additionally, CTAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cintas Corporation [CTAS] managed to generate an average of $27,584 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Cintas Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cintas Corporation [CTAS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cintas Corporation go to 11.55%.

Cintas Corporation [CTAS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,956 million, or 65.90% of CTAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,817,672, which is approximately -1.741% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,857,809 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.55 billion in CTAS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.71 billion in CTAS stock with ownership of nearly -2.522% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cintas Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 399 institutional holders increased their position in Cintas Corporation [NASDAQ:CTAS] by around 4,007,793 shares. Additionally, 368 investors decreased positions by around 3,808,757 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 58,749,453 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,566,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTAS stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,476,063 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 1,229,211 shares during the same period.