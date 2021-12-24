William Blair slashes price target on Titan International Inc. [TWI] – find out why.

Titan International Inc. [NYSE: TWI] gained 6.46% or 0.57 points to close at $9.40 with a heavy trading volume of 707204 shares. The company report on December 21, 2021 that A Second Message From Titan International, Inc.’s Chairman.

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) (“Titan” or “TWI”) today released the following statement.

Morry Taylor, Chairman of the Board, commented, “A few days ago, I released a message on TWI, the market, and our stock. Since that time, multiple sources have reported that Yokohama has offered to buy Trelleborg’s off-highway wheel business for $2 billion. I believe Trelleborg’s wheel business for 2021 will be somewhere around $1.4 billion in sales. Yokohama may face challenges with antitrust laws because of the amount of business their operation in India ships into Europe. Looking at TWI within our Ag business, we are the market leader in steel wheels across all the major markets. Within the Ag tire business, the combined Titan and Goodyear share is number one in South America, North America and Russia. In Europe, we have a long-term plan to be a major player there as well. One thing many people overlook is this — over the past number of years the majority of new Ag wheel and tire designs have come from Titan. I believe that within fifteen years, the largest selling Ag tire will be Titan’s LSW® tire/wheel combination.

The daily chart for TWI points out that the company has recorded 9.18% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 304.12K shares, TWI reached to a volume of 707204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Titan International Inc. [TWI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWI shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Titan International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Titan International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Titan International Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

Trading performance analysis for TWI stock

Titan International Inc. [TWI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.75. With this latest performance, TWI shares gained by 21.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.69 for Titan International Inc. [TWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.69, while it was recorded at 8.18 for the last single week of trading, and 8.50 for the last 200 days.

Titan International Inc. [TWI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Titan International Inc. [TWI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.63 and a Gross Margin at +10.25. Titan International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.80.

Return on Total Capital for TWI is now -2.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Titan International Inc. [TWI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 273.33. Additionally, TWI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 251.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Titan International Inc. [TWI] managed to generate an average of -$8,881 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Titan International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Titan International Inc. [TWI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Titan International Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Titan International Inc. [TWI]

There are presently around $434 million, or 74.80% of TWI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,082,627, which is approximately -0.324% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; MHR FUND MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 8,005,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.25 million in TWI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $36.56 million in TWI stock with ownership of nearly -3.022% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Titan International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Titan International Inc. [NYSE:TWI] by around 2,682,585 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 2,617,866 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 40,872,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,172,536 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWI stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 709,617 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 466,896 shares during the same period.