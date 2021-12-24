why Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.92

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE: SHO] gained 1.39% or 0.16 points to close at $11.67 with a heavy trading volume of 2453607 shares. The company report on December 6, 2021 that Sunstone Hotel Investors Completes Disposition Of Embassy Suites La Jolla And Acquisition Of Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the “Company” or “Sunstone”) (NYSE: SHO), the owner of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® in the hospitality sector, announced today that it completed the previously announced sale of the Embassy Suites La Jolla and the previously announced acquisition of Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley (“Four Seasons Napa”).

On December 2, 2021, the Company sold the 340-room Embassy Suites La Jolla for a contractual sale price of $226.7 million or approximately $667,000 per key. The sale price represents a 22.3x multiple on 2019 Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre and a 4.0% cap rate on 2019 Hotel Net Operating Income. A portion of the funds from the sale were used to acquire Four Seasons Napa. Net proceeds, after those applied to the purchase of Four Seasons Napa, were allocated to repay a portion of the Company’s outstanding term loans and have been offered to repay a portion of the Company’s senior notes.

It opened the trading session at $11.44, the shares rose to $11.755 and dropped to $11.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SHO points out that the company has recorded -10.30% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.09% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, SHO reached to a volume of 2453607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHO shares is $12.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $13 to $11.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on SHO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

Trading performance analysis for SHO stock

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.66. With this latest performance, SHO shares dropped by -1.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.09 for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.92, while it was recorded at 11.09 for the last single week of trading, and 12.18 for the last 200 days.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] shares currently have an operating margin of -93.95 and a Gross Margin at -70.17. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -151.08.

Return on Total Capital for SHO is now -7.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.82. Additionally, SHO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] managed to generate an average of -$10,118,950 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. go to 19.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]

There are presently around $2,518 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,949,755, which is approximately 1.699% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,900,756 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $240.57 million in SHO stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $158.24 million in SHO stock with ownership of nearly 1.644% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE:SHO] by around 30,091,674 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 28,090,608 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 160,543,530 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,725,812 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHO stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,384,488 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 7,920,731 shares during the same period.