why Energous Corporation [WATT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.50

Energous Corporation [NASDAQ: WATT] gained 4.65% or 0.06 points to close at $1.35 with a heavy trading volume of 791722 shares. The company report on December 7, 2021 that Energous WattUp PowerBridge Receives Its First Regulatory Approval in Asia for Unlimited Distance Wireless Charging.

Approval in India follows similar 1W WattUp PowerBridge approvals in Europe and the U.S., expanding the reach of Energous’ rapidly growing global ecosystem of wireless power transfer technology.

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks, today announced that its 1W WattUp PowerBridge transmitter has received its first regulatory approval in Asia for RF-based power transfer at any distance. The approval in India opens new market opportunities for over-the-air power solutions in the world’s second most populous country and follows similar approvals for Energous’ 1W WattUp PowerBridge in both Europe and the U.S., two of the world’s largest markets.

It opened the trading session at $1.28, the shares rose to $1.36 and dropped to $1.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WATT points out that the company has recorded -52.30% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, WATT reached to a volume of 791722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Energous Corporation [WATT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WATT shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WATT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Energous Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2018, representing the official price target for Energous Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $32, while Ladenburg Thalmann kept a Buy rating on WATT stock. On December 28, 2017, analysts increased their price target for WATT shares from 22.80 to 45.80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energous Corporation is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for WATT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 165.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

Trading performance analysis for WATT stock

Energous Corporation [WATT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, WATT shares dropped by -14.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WATT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.37 for Energous Corporation [WATT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7160, while it was recorded at 1.3360 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5224 for the last 200 days.

Energous Corporation [WATT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energous Corporation [WATT] shares currently have an operating margin of -9744.67 and a Gross Margin at -280.98. Energous Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9724.17.

Return on Total Capital for WATT is now -89.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energous Corporation [WATT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.86. Additionally, WATT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energous Corporation [WATT] managed to generate an average of -$589,483 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Energous Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Energous Corporation [WATT]

There are presently around $10 million, or 9.90% of WATT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WATT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,668,079, which is approximately 6.729% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 888,598 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 million in WATT stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.91 million in WATT stock with ownership of nearly 35.095% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energous Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Energous Corporation [NASDAQ:WATT] by around 1,492,415 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 3,221,848 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 2,726,677 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,440,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WATT stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 724,529 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,420,807 shares during the same period.