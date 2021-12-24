why CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.75

CuriosityStream Inc. [NASDAQ: CURI] gained 2.06% or 0.13 points to close at $6.44 with a heavy trading volume of 780594 shares. The company report on December 21, 2021 that Curiosity Debuts “Smart Bundle” Enhanced Premium Tier Offering With Tastemade, Somm TV, Topic and More.

Curiosity Stream has launched an enhanced premium tier offering, the Smart Bundle – via smartbundle.com. The bundle provides exclusive access to Curiosity Stream’s films, shows, and series in 4K, as well as complimentary access to five other leading subscription services dedicated to entertainment that inspires learning, exploring, and expanding your horizons.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005579/en/.

It opened the trading session at $6.27, the shares rose to $6.73 and dropped to $6.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CURI points out that the company has recorded -55.40% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 553.26K shares, CURI reached to a volume of 780594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CURI shares is $15.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CURI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for CuriosityStream Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2021, representing the official price target for CuriosityStream Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on CURI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CuriosityStream Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CURI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56.

Trading performance analysis for CURI stock

CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.06. With this latest performance, CURI shares dropped by -16.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CURI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.01 for CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.32, while it was recorded at 6.13 for the last single week of trading, and 11.46 for the last 200 days.

CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI] shares currently have an operating margin of -98.30 and a Gross Margin at +61.09. CuriosityStream Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -97.49.

Return on Total Capital for CURI is now -36.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI] managed to generate an average of -$715,315 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.CuriosityStream Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI]

There are presently around $70 million, or 21.70% of CURI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CURI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,841,907, which is approximately 0.846% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,810,084 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.66 million in CURI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.76 million in CURI stock with ownership of nearly 3.083% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CuriosityStream Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in CuriosityStream Inc. [NASDAQ:CURI] by around 851,802 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 1,080,725 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 8,926,427 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,858,954 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CURI stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 182,593 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 394,317 shares during the same period.