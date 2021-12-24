why Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $85.45

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ARCT] slipped around -2.71 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $39.94 at the close of the session, down -6.35%. The company report on December 17, 2021 that Arcturus Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “Arcturus”, Nasdaq: ARCT), a leading clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors and the Company’s Board of Directors approved inducement grants of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 13,800 shares of Arcturus’ common stock to three newly-hired employees. The equity awards were granted pursuant to the Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) inducement grant exception as a component of each individual’s employment compensation and were granted as an inducement material to his or her acceptance of employment with the Company.

The options have an exercise price equal to $35.52 per share, the closing price of the Company’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on December 15, 2021. The options have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the number of shares underlying the stock option vesting on one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date (based on the quarter in which the applicable employee’s employment commenced) and the remaining shares vesting monthly over 36 months thereafter. The equity awards are subject to each individual’s continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting dates.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock is now -7.93% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARCT Stock saw the intraday high of $42.84 and lowest of $39.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 112.27, which means current price is +60.60% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 581.53K shares, ARCT reached a trading volume of 924395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCT shares is $85.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCT stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Underperform rating on ARCT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 3.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 109.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.17.

How has ARCT stock performed recently?

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.12. With this latest performance, ARCT shares gained by 12.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.40 for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.53, while it was recorded at 44.88 for the last single week of trading, and 40.23 for the last 200 days.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] shares currently have an operating margin of -841.01. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -756.35.

Return on Total Capital for ARCT is now -34.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.23. Additionally, ARCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] managed to generate an average of -$611,424 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Insider trade positions for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]

There are presently around $763 million, or 68.80% of ARCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCT stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 3,045,288, which is approximately 0.571% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,529,509 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $101.03 million in ARCT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $68.72 million in ARCT stock with ownership of nearly 1.01% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ARCT] by around 1,983,031 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 3,298,108 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 13,830,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,111,376 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCT stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 823,435 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,371,933 shares during the same period.