Wejo Group Limited [WEJO] fell -32.85% so far this year. What now?

Wejo Group Limited [NASDAQ: WEJO] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $6.95 during the day while it closed the day at $6.55. The company report on December 14, 2021 that Wejo Provides a Business Update on Progress for 2021.

Addition of OEM Partnerships, Focus on Enterprise Pipeline, Expansion into Key Marketplaces.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wejo Group Limited (“Wejo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WEJO), a global leader in cloud and software analytics generated from connected vehicle data, today announced progress on its key operational milestones for the year and financial highlights of the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Wejo Group Limited stock has also gained 33.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WEJO stock has declined by -33.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -33.80% and lost -32.85% year-on date.

The market cap for WEJO stock reached $578.82 million, with 28.75 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, WEJO reached a trading volume of 700900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wejo Group Limited [WEJO]:

Wedbush have made an estimate for Wejo Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wejo Group Limited is set at 1.27 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

WEJO stock trade performance evaluation

Wejo Group Limited [WEJO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.67. With this latest performance, WEJO shares dropped by -14.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.80% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEJO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.69 for Wejo Group Limited [WEJO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.38, while it was recorded at 5.76 for the last single week of trading.

Wejo Group Limited [WEJO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wejo Group Limited [WEJO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 382.26. Additionally, WEJO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.67.

Wejo Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Wejo Group Limited [WEJO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $134 million, or 23.40% of WEJO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEJO stocks are: WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 1,632,910, which is approximately 0.321% of the company’s market cap and around 39.40% of the total institutional ownership; OMNI PARTNERS US LLC, holding 1,203,044 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.88 million in WEJO stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $6.89 million in WEJO stock with ownership of nearly 60.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wejo Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Wejo Group Limited [NASDAQ:WEJO] by around 3,755,130 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 2,957,733 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 13,785,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,498,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEJO stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,648,499 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,343,375 shares during the same period.